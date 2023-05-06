BREAKING: Polyana Viana out of UFC Vegas 73 fight against Emily Ducote, replacement found for May 20

Polyana Viana is reportedly out of her scheduled women's strawweight bout against Emily Ducote at UFC Vegas 73. Loopy Godinez is set to replace the Brazilian and will fight Ducote at a 120-pound catchweight on May 20.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff recently reported the news on Twitter and confirmed the changes. He wrote:

"Polyana Viana is out of her scheduled fight against Emily Ducote. Loopy Godinez will now take on Ducote at a catchweight of 120 lbs on May 20th at #UFCVegas73."

Viana was initially booked to fight Ducote at UFC Vegas 72 on April 29, but their bout was later moved to May 20 due to unknown reasons.

Polyana Viana was coming off her first knockout win against Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, whereas Ducote lost a decision against Angela Hill in December last year. Before that, 'Gordinha' was on an impressive four-fight win streak.

The UFC Vegas 73 card was initially set to be headlined by a rematch between top-ranked bantamweights Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. However, the Mexican is now set to challenge bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 after Julianna Pena pulled out due to injury.

While it's unclear if Pennington will face a replacement opponent, the event will feature Edmen Shahbazyan taking on Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight contest. Elsewhere on the card, Joaquin Buckley and Andre Fialho will face off in a welterweight banger.

Victoria Leonardo and Natalia Silva will also go head-to-head in a flyweight contest in addition to a welterweight fight featuring Orion Cosce and Gilbert Urbina.

