Chat GPT vs. Bard AI: We asked AI who is the best UFC fighter of all time (& it had the perfect answer)

The debate over who is the best UFC fighter of all time seems to have been raging for years now, with fans all having their own opinion on who is the GOAT of the octagon.

With the candidates for this title spanning generations and multiple weight classes, it’s often hard to compare them and their achievements. Naturally, every fan has biases and might lean towards different factors regarding their call.

The subject is even debatable between top fighters themselves. Former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted his ‘GOAT list’ to Twitter, sparking plenty of discussion.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib My mma GOAT top 15



1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

With this in mind, we asked two artificial intelligence chatbots, Chat GPT, and Bard AI, to name the best UFC fighter of all time. Their answers were remarkably similar, but arguably, Chat GPT was a little more specific in its choice.

Chat GPT believes Georges St-Pierre is the best UFC fighter of all time

Chat GPT admitted that the title “best UFC fighter of all time” is subjective and can vary based on personal opinions and criteria.

When push came to shove, though, the AI chatbot named former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre as its choice. It states that he was “known for his well-rounded skill set, exceptional athleticism, and strategic fighting style.”

‘GSP’ put together an impressive 26-2 record during his MMA career, with 21 wins in the octagon. He holds the record for the most consecutive welterweight title defenses with nine and is one of the few fighters in the promotion’s history to win titles in two different weight classes.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA #UFCHOF The one and only! GSP gets his Hall of Fame jacket and trophy The one and only! GSP gets his Hall of Fame jacket and trophy 🏆 #UFCHOF https://t.co/nGS4tgYdC0

Chat GPT also named four fighters who could be in the discussion; Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Bard AI couldn’t choose a single best UFC fighter of all time

When asked the same question, Bard AI stated that the best UFC fighter of all time was a “matter of opinion.”

The AI chatbot then named some of the most commonly cited contenders, listing Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Stipe Miocic.

This list was very similar to the one produced by Chat GPT, but rather than naming Demetrious Johnson, Miocic was mentioned instead.

Miocic is widely regarded as MMA's most accomplished heavyweight, holding the title on two occasions between 2016 and 2021. He defended it successfully on four occasions and was recently named as MMA’s heavyweight GOAT by his former rival Daniel Cormier.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Daniel Cormier: Stipe Miocic, not Fedor Emelianenko, greatest MMA heavyweight of all time mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/02/daniel… Daniel Cormier: Stipe Miocic, not Fedor Emelianenko, greatest MMA heavyweight of all time mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/02/daniel…

