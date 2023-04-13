Conor McGregor gives stone-cold response to being excluded from Khabib Nurmagomedov's top 15 MMA GOAT list 

Conor McGregor's animosity for Khabib Nurmagomedov is eternal, and so is their rivalry. Nurmagomedov's recent MMA "GOAT" list was the catalyst for McGregor's latest attack.

It's been over four years since one of the UFC's darkest rivalries, between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, played out inside the cage. Yet, the hatred between them remains as fierce as ever, with members of both camps occasionally engaging in heated exchanges online.

'The Eagle' defeated McGregor at UFC 229 via fourth-round submission. The Dagestani retired from MMA two years later, promoting 'The Notorious' to claim that Nurmagomedov squandered the chance at a magnum opus rematch.

Interestingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently compiled an MMA 'GOAT' list that included fighters from the past and present who have cemented their legacies in the sport. Several combat sports enthusiasts questioned Conor McGregor's exclusion from the list, given that Jose Aldo, the Irishman's former opponent, made the cut:

"My MMA GOAT Top 15: 1) Fedor/Jones 2) GSP 3) Anderson Silva 4) Demetrious Johnson 5) Daniel Cormier 6) Henry Cejudo 7) Jose Aldo 8) Kamaru Usman 9) Adesanya 10) B.J. Penn 11) Royce Graice 12) Couture/Velasquez 13) Hendo/Shogun 14) CroCop/Miocic 15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar"

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib My mma GOAT top 15



1) Fedor/Jones

2) GSP

3) AndersonSilva

4) DemetriousJohnson

5) DanielCormier

6) HenryCehudo

7) JoseAldo

8) KamaruUsman

9) Adesanya

10) BJPENN

11) RoyceGraice

12) Couture/Velasquez

13) Hendo/Shogun

14) CroCop/Miocic

15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar My mma GOAT top 15 1) Fedor/Jones2) GSP3) AndersonSilva4) DemetriousJohnson 5) DanielCormier6) HenryCehudo7) JoseAldo8) KamaruUsman9) Adesanya10) BJPENN11) RoyceGraice12) Couture/Velasquez 13) Hendo/Shogun14) CroCop/Miocic 15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar

Conor McGregor, as expected, responded to Nurmagomedov's list, reminding the Dagestani that he retired early. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor stated:

"In the end it's who's left. Don't forget. God bless Tidl Sports Science."

Check out the tweet below:

McGregor lashes out at Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA GOAT list

Khabib Nurmagomedov 'GOAT' list: Who does Conor McGregor consider to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time?

McGregor is widely regarded as one of the most influential combatants in mixed martial arts history. His influence on the sport and how it is portrayed to fans, the media, and the general public is significant.

His achievements in setting new records and boosting the sport's popularity are unparalleled. UFC president Dana White and many others consider him to be one of the sport's greatest competitors considering his business acumen and contributions to the sport's mainstream appeal.

Conor McGregor previously tweeted that he considers former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva to be the 'GOAT' of MMA. The Irishman ranked himself a close second, while former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre made the cut in the third position:

"GOAT THREAD. The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT. My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1. However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily."

He added:

"GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe."

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. GOAT THREAD.The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.

Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.

A true GOAT must do it all. I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.A true GOAT must do it all.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport! Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport!

Poll : 0 votes