"YOU FORGOT SOMEONE" - Khabib Nurmagomedov starts Twitter war by posting his MMA 'GOAT' top 15 fighters

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a luminary in the sport of MMA, having helped put Dagestan on the map. He paved the way for a new generation of Russian fighters, who revere Nurmagomedov. The former UFC lightweight champion is not just a legend in his own right, but also a visionary who has mastered every facet of the fight game.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most intelligent fighters to step foot inside the octagon; consequently, his 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) list will be accepted as credible because it will be meticulously compiled. The Russian took to Twitter to reveal his list:

"My MMA GOAT Top 15: 1) Fedor/Jones 2) GSP 3) AndersonSilva 4) Demetrious Johnson 5) Daniel Cormier 6) Henry Cejudo 7) Jose Aldo 8) Kamaru Usman 9) Adesanya 10) B.J. Penn 11) Royce Graice 12) Couture/Velasquez 13) Hendo/Shogun 14) CroCop/Miocic 15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar"

Although the list included fighters from the past and present, both inside and outside of the UFC, it sparked debate amongst combat sports enthusiasts. One fan claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov perhaps forgot to include his arch-rival and biggest superstar in the sport, Conor McGregor, on the list:

"YOU FORGOT SOMEONE."

While several fans tweeted out their initial responses, fight fans started debating with fellow netizens, making the case for their favorite fighter to be included on the list. McGregor's exclusion prompted another fan to reply:

"Didn’t @TheNotoriousMMA beat Aldo?

Yet another fan replied to that by saying:

"You just revealed to everyone the super casual you are."

Jamie @askrenforit2 @workwthecoach @TeamKhabib i know we’re all entitled to our own opinions but after this you shouldn’t be @workwthecoach @TeamKhabib i know we’re all entitled to our own opinions but after this you shouldn’t be

Phoenix Reviews @ZSEF @AlexPhoenix_12 @TeamKhabib I get hating Conor but it makes no sense for him not to be in a top 10 let alone top 15 ranking @TeamKhabib I get hating Conor but it makes no sense for him not to be in a top 10 let alone top 15 ranking

Hisoka @Sharre15 @AlexPhoenix_12 @TeamKhabib To even be mentioned in the list you have to defend your title I feel. Sure Conor was the first double champ, but he never defended either title. Plus his recent performance doesnt help at all @AlexPhoenix_12 @TeamKhabib To even be mentioned in the list you have to defend your title I feel. Sure Conor was the first double champ, but he never defended either title. Plus his recent performance doesnt help at all

Kyle Brass @kylebrass27 @Sharre15 @AlexPhoenix_12 @TeamKhabib Hate to be THAT guy because I agree Conor shouldn’t be on here, but cro cop never had the belt or defended one. He won the Grand Prix but lost to big nog and fedor for the belts, and Gonzaga ruined his ufc shot @Sharre15 @AlexPhoenix_12 @TeamKhabib Hate to be THAT guy because I agree Conor shouldn’t be on here, but cro cop never had the belt or defended one. He won the Grand Prix but lost to big nog and fedor for the belts, and Gonzaga ruined his ufc shot

Donovan Craig @Craig15Donovan @TeamKhabib Pretty good list but how is Cejudo above BJ Penn? @TeamKhabib Pretty good list but how is Cejudo above BJ Penn?

Vince @VSalirio @JORDANSAMMAA @LuckyGio2 @TeamKhabib Did Connor go undefeated for almost a decade? Does Connor have any title defenses? @JORDANSAMMAA @LuckyGio2 @TeamKhabib Did Connor go undefeated for almost a decade? Does Connor have any title defenses?

Jeff @JeffMNC @TeamKhabib Also, thank you for not putting Connor on there. He’s not top 30. @TeamKhabib Also, thank you for not putting Connor on there. He’s not top 30.

miso😶‍🌫️ @Misosueno @Kurbaytaev @MerruX @TeamKhabib How if jones legit has more title wins then khabib does in fights in the ufc ? Lol @Kurbaytaev @MerruX @TeamKhabib How if jones legit has more title wins then khabib does in fights in the ufc ? Lol

I-MysticMac @lMysticMac @Kurbaytaev @Misosueno @MerruX @TeamKhabib He said MMA GOAT and you over here talking bout beyond sports… come up for air and get his dick out your mouth @Kurbaytaev @Misosueno @MerruX @TeamKhabib He said MMA GOAT and you over here talking bout beyond sports… come up for air and get his dick out your mouth

Sameer Shafaat @SameerShafaat @TeamKhabib I would put Izzy ahead of usman, Mighty Mouse ahead of Silva , and Aldo and khabib as 5 and 6 with everyone else just moving down. Respect to khabib for being humble but dudes a top 10 all time for sure imo. @TeamKhabib I would put Izzy ahead of usman, Mighty Mouse ahead of Silva , and Aldo and khabib as 5 and 6 with everyone else just moving down. Respect to khabib for being humble but dudes a top 10 all time for sure imo.

MMA GOAT list: Georges St-Pierre once hailed Khabib Nurmagomedov as the "scariest fighter" pound-for-pound

Many consider Georges St. Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov to be two of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

The potential bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial arts fight that failed to materialize. While the Dagestani was a wrestling and ground-and-pound specialist, St-Pierre was equally accomplished in the grappling department but also had more polished striking skills.

Both combatants have displayed mutual admiration, and in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Georges St-Pierre referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov as the scariest fighter to step foot inside the octagon:

"To me, Khabib is one of the scariest. Because when he's beating you down, he's breaking you mentally. And for me, that's worse than anything. For me, that is the scariest one, pound-for-pound."

Catch St-Pierre's comments below:

