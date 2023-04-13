"YOU FORGOT SOMEONE" - Khabib Nurmagomedov starts Twitter war by posting his MMA 'GOAT' top 15 fighters

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a luminary in the sport of MMA, having helped put Dagestan on the map. He paved the way for a new generation of Russian fighters, who revere Nurmagomedov. The former UFC lightweight champion is not just a legend in his own right, but also a visionary who has mastered every facet of the fight game.
Nurmagomedov is one of the most intelligent fighters to step foot inside the octagon; consequently, his 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) list will be accepted as credible because it will be meticulously compiled. The Russian took to Twitter to reveal his list:
"My MMA GOAT Top 15: 1) Fedor/Jones 2) GSP 3) AndersonSilva 4) Demetrious Johnson 5) Daniel Cormier 6) Henry Cejudo 7) Jose Aldo 8) Kamaru Usman 9) Adesanya 10) B.J. Penn 11) Royce Graice 12) Couture/Velasquez 13) Hendo/Shogun 14) CroCop/Miocic 15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar"
Check out the tweet below:
Although the list included fighters from the past and present, both inside and outside of the UFC, it sparked debate amongst combat sports enthusiasts. One fan claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov perhaps forgot to include his arch-rival and biggest superstar in the sport, Conor McGregor, on the list:
"YOU FORGOT SOMEONE."
While several fans tweeted out their initial responses, fight fans started debating with fellow netizens, making the case for their favorite fighter to be included on the list. McGregor's exclusion prompted another fan to reply:
"Didn’t @TheNotoriousMMA beat Aldo?
Yet another fan replied to that by saying:
"You just revealed to everyone the super casual you are."
Check out some of the reactions below:
MMA GOAT list: Georges St-Pierre once hailed Khabib Nurmagomedov as the "scariest fighter" pound-for-pound
Many consider Georges St. Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov to be two of the greatest fighters in UFC history.
The potential bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial arts fight that failed to materialize. While the Dagestani was a wrestling and ground-and-pound specialist, St-Pierre was equally accomplished in the grappling department but also had more polished striking skills.
Both combatants have displayed mutual admiration, and in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Georges St-Pierre referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov as the scariest fighter to step foot inside the octagon:
"To me, Khabib is one of the scariest. Because when he's beating you down, he's breaking you mentally. And for me, that's worse than anything. For me, that is the scariest one, pound-for-pound."
Catch St-Pierre's comments below: