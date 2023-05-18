Chatri Sityodtong in awe of Zebaztian Kadestam’s KO of Roberto Soldic: “Phenomenal job”

To say that ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was happy with how ONE Fight Night 10 went down in Denver, Colorado is a massive understatement. The entire show was a smashing success, from the sold-out American turnout, to the new record highs for viewership the event set for the company.

ONE Championship made good on its promise to deliver an epic highlight reel of explosive finishes from the top of the card to the bottom, but one finish in particular caught Sityodtong’s eye.

Former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam scored a dramatic come-from-behind knockout victory over highly regarded former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic.

In the official ONE Fight Night 10 post-event press conference, the ONE Championship head honcho gave props to Kadestam for his incredible performance.

The Thai-Japanese businessman said:

“[Zebaztian] Kadestam was a beast. He took so many hard shots, and he came out [the victor]. So you got to give him props. Kadestam did a phenomenal job.”

Kadestam came into the fight a massive underdog, with a lot of hype riding on Soldic’s essential ONE Championship sophomore debut.

After being dominated by Soldic in the first round and nearly out on his feet, Kadestam came roaring back in the second, hurting ‘Robocop’ with a counter elbow and then finishing him with a flurry.

It was an inspiring comeback from Kadestam, who came into the fight with no one giving him a chance against the Croatian sensation.

