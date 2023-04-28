Zebaztian Kadestam ready to beat Roberto Soldic in ‘biggest fight’ of his career

Former ONE welterweight world champion, ‘The Bandit’, Zebaztian Kadestam, believes his next fight is the most significant of his more than a decade-long career.

The 32-year-old Swedish veteran has faced some of the biggest names in the sport, including former ONE welterweight world champions Kiamrian Abbasov and Ben ‘Funky’ Askren. However, Kadestam thinks his upcoming opponent is the biggest name of them all.

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam is set to lock horns against former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic in a welterweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam spoke about this incredible opportunity, and what it would mean for his career if he defeated such a dangerous and highly touted foe as Soldic.

‘The Bandit’ said:

“Man, after I beat this guy, I’m back on the top. I don’t care about any title. We will see what happens next, but this is the biggest fight of my career for sure, and I’m coming for everything.”

Kadestam isn’t wrong. The winner of this fight could very well go on to face reigning ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee. However, Lee is still unsure of a return this year, and is mourning the death of his younger sister Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away late last year.

ONE Championship could introduce an interim welterweight title in Lee’s absence and Kadestam believes he will be at the top of the food chain if he can get past Soldic.

For all the latest news and updates straight from Colorado, tune in to Sportskeeda as we deliver you up-to-the-minute coverage of this spectacular event.

