Zebaztian Kadestam vows to ‘come prepared’ against dangerous Roberto Soldic

Former ONE welterweight world champion, Zebaztian Kadestam, knew who he wanted to call out after winning his last fight – the consensus boogeyman in ONE Championship, newcomer ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic.

However, he was unable to accept a fight right away due to a nagging hand injury he was nursing that kept him sidelined. Now, Kadestam is ready to step inside the Circle with Soldic and produce fireworks.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Zebaztian Kadestam revealed that he was willing to fight Soldic, despite a broken hand, but is even happier now that he’s a hundred percent heading into this fight.

‘The Bandit’ said:

“I would still have fought him at that time but I’m happy with this timing. It’s perfect timing. I wanted to fight on the card at the end of March, but May is good.”

‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam will face ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Kadestam and Soldic are expected to put together an absolute barnburner. Both are prolific knockout artists with a penchant for violence, and this is a fight fans will certainly not want to miss.

‘The Bandit’ vows to come as prepared as he possibly can against the most dangerous opponent of his career thus far.

The Swedish fighter concluded:

“I had a lot of time to prepare, he’s a good opponent, so I’ll take him any time I can get him, I’m going to come prepared.”

