“Anissa is very dangerous” - Chatri Sityodtong believes Anissa Meksen will be a tough challenge for Stamp Fairtex

Anissa Meksen is often regarded as one of the greatest strikers of her generation and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong can attest to that.

Sityodtong, himself a Muay Thai artist, believes Meksen will be a difficult opponent for Stamp Fairtex when they face off in a mixed-rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6. The event is set to be held at US primetime on January 13 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin, Sityodtong said Meksen’s unorthodox style will make it difficult for Stamp to scramble and get into a grappling sequence.

Meksen is a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. She’ll undoubtedly use her rangy approach to throw Stamp off of her mixed grappling game.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“The reason why I think it’s so intriguing is because I think Anissa is very dangerous. Her style and her body type are going to cause a lot of problems for Stamp on the feet. Stamp doesn’t have a single or double-leg, at least I haven’t seen it. So how is she going to take Anissa down in the MMA round? Even if you have better jiu-jitsu, if you can’t take someone down, you’re still gonna get lit up.”

Catch the full interview below:

Stamp is a natural striker and once held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. She’s since transitioned into mixed martial arts. wherein she won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

The Thai superstar also challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title in the main event of ONE X this past March.

Meksen, though, has competed in Muay Thai and kickboxing her whole professional career. ‘C18’ is a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, holding titles for WBC Muay Thai, Glory, and World Association of Kickboxing organizations.

The French-Algerian star also holds an impressive 103-5 record, including three wins in ONE Championship.

Chatri Sityodtong is pumped for potential Demetrious Johnson-Mikey Musumeci super fight

Although he and his team have already stamped the mixed-rules bout between Meksen and Stamp, Chatri Sityodtong is also as excited as anyone for a potential bout between superstar grappler Mikey Musumeci and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

Musumeci, the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, respectfully requested a match against Johnson, the ONE flyweight world champion. That had Sityodtong all fired up.

During the press conference for ONE on Prime Video 2, Sityodtong said he’d love to see Musumeci and Johnson throw down. He added that the match would be a battle between two of the smartest fighters in their eras.

“Just look at [Johnson] technically, if you look at his transitions, striking, cage work, his balance, explosiveness, his fight IQ… he’s the greatest. I would love to see Mikey and DJ go at it because Mikey’s IQ is off the charts when it comes to grappling. I would say pound-for-pound, he is the single greatest grappler on the planet today,” said Chatri Sityodtong.

