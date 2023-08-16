Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk for ‘bullying’ Mark Zuckerberg: “I am compelled to say something”

What started as an intriguing match concept took a drastic turn.

Tech icons Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk talked about having a mixed martial arts match this year, but things have deteriorated to name calling after the Tesla CEO and X owner called his counterpart a chicken.

While Zuckerberg has yet to respond to the verbal jab, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong didn’t take Musk’s words too kindly.

Sityodtong and Zuckerberg have enjoyed a great professional relationship between them, and the ONE Chairman felt compelled to take the Meta founder’s side.

In a Facebook post, Sityodtong said:

“I normally don't like to get involved in other people's spats, but I am compelled to say something on the latest development of the potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk. A few hours ago, Elon said that he was planning to show up to Mark's house to fight him. Elon is one of the greatest entrepreneurs in history and I have a lot of respect for his guts, accomplishments, and intellect. However, I dislike bullying of any kind.”

He added:

“First, Elon genuinely knows nothing about fighting or martial arts despite his claims to the contrary. As a lifelong expert martial artist who has been in my fair share of scraps, I can tell simply by the way he is acting. The problem with most men who have never fought and/or trained seriously in martial arts is exactly what Elon is doing. They have a false sense of bravado and no understanding or appreciation for what technical skills and knowledge can do in a fight. A legit blue belt in jiu-jitsu is very dangerous to someone who knows nothing.”

Zuckerberg and Musk initially agreed to a match that would be streamed on their respective social media platforms, but the pair have yet to decide on a date.

Although Zuckerberg continued to train for the potential bout, Musk did the opposite.

Musk took to his social platform and called Zuckerberg a coward and even said that he would barge on the Facebook CEO’s front door.

Although Zuckerberg didn't respond to Musk's provocations, he continued on his martial arts journey and still trains heavily in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.