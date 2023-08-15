Chatri Sityodtong says Mark Zuckerberg is a ‘legit’ martial artist

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong vouches for American business magnate Mark Zuckerberg as a true martial artist.

The ONE executive said that he has seen the Meta CEO put in the work in training firsthand and considerably improve his skills.

Chatri Sityodtong shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“Mark might be new, but he thinks about the fight game the right way, be it learning, training, or competing. He is a legit blue belt in jiu-jitsu.”

Adding:

“Mark and I have made plans to train again when I am back in the US. I look forward to training again with Mark and his team.”

Mark Zuckerberg has been actively sharing his martial arts journey on various social media platforms, training with some of the top athletes from various organizations, including ONE Championship.

One of the recent fighters he trained with was American jiu-jitsu ace and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Check out the training session of Zuckerberg with Musumeci below:

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was impressed with the skills of Mark Zuckerberg, describing the session they had as “definitely the highest IQ rounds” he has had.

Recently, Zuckerberg, who has competed in small BJJ tournaments, has had an engaging back-and-forth with fellow business magnate and Twitter, now X, owner Elon Musk about a possible MMA showdown.

Nothing concrete, however, has come out of it at this point.

But if ever the match does go down, Chatri Sityodtong said that they are open to offering ONE Championship as a platform for it.