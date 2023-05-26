Chatri Sityodtong chalks Roberto Soldic loss to ‘an off night’

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong chalked up Roberto Soldic’s shocking knockout loss against Zebaztian Kadestam as an “off night.”

The Croatian knockout artist entered ONE Championship with an incredible amount of hype. Thus far, it hasn’t done Roberto Soldic any favors as his first two fights inside the Circle have left his fans with little to cheer for.

Of course, Soldic’s first appearance ended in a no-contest due to an accidental low blow that was no fault of his own. However, things clearly didn’t go the way he had hoped in his sophomore appearance, suffering a brutal first-round knockout at the hands, literally, of former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Sharing his thoughts on Soldic’s disappointing outing at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes it was nothing more than an off night for the former two-division KSW champion.

“Everyone has an off night. I don’t want to say one thing or another. Everyone has an off night,” Sityodtong said.

With the shocking upset over Roberto Soldic inside the 1stBank Center, Zebaztian Kadestam extended his current win streak to three in a row, all coming by way of first-round knockouts. Not only did the victory preserve his 100% finish rate inside the Circle, but it also earned him an interim ONE welterweight world title fight.

When and where that takes place is yet to be determined, but considering his penchant for impressive finishes, fans will no doubt tune in when the time comes.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes