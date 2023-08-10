Chatri Sityodtong describes ONE Championship and UFC duopoly as "two 800-pound gorillas"

Gone are the days when the UFC was the only MMA promotion you could watch on television. ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, has emerged as a clear contender, creating a global duopoly in just a decade.

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently made an appearance on Just Scrap Radio, where he spoke about the UFC and ONE Championship sharing global market share.

The Thai-Japanese entrepreneur said:

“So you know, we are the two 800-pound gorillas in terms of viewership fandom and engagement. And we both have the deepest rosters on the planet. We're slightly different, or actually very different from each other in our approach or our brand or ethos, but also the roster. You know, UFC is very focused solely on MMA, so they are a larger MMA organization. ONE is focused on a whole platform of multi-disciplines, so we're the world's largest martial arts organization.”

It was an interesting interview with lots of solid tidbits, including an interaction between Sityodtong and MMA legend BJ Penn himself.

Check out the full interview here:

One thing is certain. ONE Championship is growing at an exponential pace, and that the sky’s the limit for the organization.

If you haven’t watched a ONE Championship event before, it’s an experience unlike any other. The next event happens in a few weeks’ time, and by all indications, it’s going to be a fun one.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. The main event features a showdown for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title between No.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.