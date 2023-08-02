Chatri Sityodtong explains why Muay Thai is blowing up across the world: “It's one of the best striking arts out there”

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is not at all surprised that the martial art of Muay Thai is steadily gaining traction in appreciation and becoming a global sport.

The ONE Championship executive highlighted that being one of the best striking arts out there, more people are gravitating towards its exciting nature whether they are athletes or fans.

Chatri Sityodtong shared to Just Scrap Radio on BJPenn.com in an interview:

“The reason why the vast majority of elite world champion mixed martial artists train Muay Thai is because it's one of the best striking arts out there, full stop. It’s one of the most efficient, most simple, and most devastating. So I’m from Thailand so it just completely made sense to blow it up into a big global sport.”

Check the out Chatri Sityodtong's interview below:

While it started as an organization offering world-class mixed martial arts action, ONE Championship in recent years has incorporated other disciplines in its roster of events, including Muay Thai.

The move has been well received by fans while also brought to the fore Muay Thai stars like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Joseph Lasiri, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Danial Williams, Stamp Fairtex, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O Hama, Liam Harrison, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Smilla Sundell, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

For the sport to continue its impressive growth under ONE, Muay Thai has been given a twist, with fighters competing in 4-ounce gloves rather than the traditional 8-ounce gloves, making fights more exciting with higher finishing rates.

The organization also introduced this year the ONE Friday Fights series, a weekly show happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok that features top Muay Thai fighters from around the world as well as noted prospects coming out of Thailand.