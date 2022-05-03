"CRAZY CARD!!!" - Chatri Sityodtong is fired up for ONE 157 to go down

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is excited for the upcoming ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot card.

The event will be held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20. This week, the promotion bared its full card for the event, which Sityodtong also shared on his Facebook page.

In the caption, he wrote:

Fans echoed the excitement that the ONE chief feels, with one fan expressing his awe at how consistently the promotion puts on excellent cards. The fan said:

“When are the cards not cram-packed with brilliance?? It is crazy to see the continuous high level of each event!!”

Another fan expressed his appreciation, not only for the exciting cards, but also for the culture that ONE Championship breeds. The fan said:

“ONE Championship always has the best fight cards and most exciting events. The culture you have created in this organization cannot be matched by any other Martial Arts/combat sports organization. The quality of athletes here, both in and out of the ring, is on a totally different level.”

Last week, ONE Championship announced its partnership with Amazon to expand its reach in the North American market.

Some fans wondered if ONE 157 will be the first event that will be broadcast on Prime Video. Chatri Sityodtong replied to one of them, saying:

“No, this card will be free on the ONE YouTube channel. Amazon will kick off this summer! stay tuned for details!”

ONE 157 is packed with two world title bouts and high-stakes matches

It's easy to get hyped with the matches lined up for ONE 157.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against promotional newcomer Jimmy Vienot in the titular bout of the event. Meanwhile, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will figure in his first world title defense when he takes on Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will also kick off at the event, with the division’s king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and top-ranked contender Jonathan Haggerty taking part in the tournament.

Grappling phenoms Tye and Kade Routolo will make their much-anticipated debuts in submission grappling contests against legends Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

Catch all the action of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 from the Singapore Indoor stadium.

