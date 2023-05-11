Chatri Sityodtong on hypothetical Nicholas Meregali-Tye Ruotolo showdown: 'Something we’ve been planning' 

ONE Fight Night 10 was a huge success for ONE Championship and the promotion’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who was emotionally invested in this particular event due to its obvious significance.

After spending time living the American dream in the United States as a student and during the early years of his career, the organization that the lifelong martial artist founded in 2011 debuted on US soil this past weekend with a stacked card that thoroughly impressed the audience inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Immediately after the fights, there were already talks about what is next for some of the top competitors that picked up a win inside the Circle last Friday, May 5.

Amongst the names that were mentioned was Tye Ruotolo, who left ONE Fight Night 10 with a decision win against Reinier de Ridder.

Tye passed his latest assignment with flying colors, and despite being focused on catching a breather following his bout, the American grappling sensation already had one name in mind for his next appearance – Nicholas Meregali.

On his end, ONE head honcho Chatri Sityodtong, said that the Singapore-based organization is already working to figure out a deal for the pair of grappling phenoms to cross paths under the ONE spotlight.

When asked on the possibility of that happening, he said:

“Definitely, and [Nicholas] Meregali has accepted already so it’s been something we’ve been planning. Obviously, he’s red-hot. One of the best grapplers in the world.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

Tye versus Nicholas Meregali would undoubtedly be one of the most high-level grappling contests that the promotion could host.

To North American fans who’d like to stoke themselves up for that barnburner, do rewatch Tye Ruotolo versus Reinier de Ridder and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

