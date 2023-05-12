Chatri Sityodtong impressed with Alyse Anderson’s display: “She wasn’t afraid of Stamp”

Despite getting stopped and added to Stamp Fairtex’s rapidly expanding highlight reel, American atomweight sensation Alyse Anderson has her head held up high after hearing encouraging words from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.

Sityodtong was all praise for Anderson at the ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III official post-event press conference backstage.

The ONE Championship head honcho said:

“I was very impressed with Alyse [Anderson]. Alyse wasn’t afraid of Stamp and she got at it.”

Alyse Anderson battled Stamp Fairtex on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live in front of a sold-out 1stBank Center crowd in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5th.

After a close first round where both women had their moments, Stamp pulled away with her striking dominance in the second round, and landed a crushing body kick to Anderson’s midsection. Writhing in pain, ‘Lil’ Savage’ could not make it back up to her feet, as the referee called a halt to the contest.

Although the American could not recover from the body blow, Sityodtong was no doubt impressed with Anderson’s overall toughness. He added:

“So you got to give good props, Alyse is a tough, tough opponent.”

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Alyse Anderson give Stamp Fairtex a run for her money, as well as the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

