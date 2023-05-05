Stamp Fairtex gives rookie fighter advice on Reddit AMA session

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is one of the biggest martial arts stars in the world, and at just 25 years of age, the Bangkok, Thailand native has already achieved so much in her career.

She serves as an inspiration to millions of people around the world, especially to young up-and-coming fighters who wish to follow in her footsteps.

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session online, one aspiring fighter asked Stamp for advice heading into an amateur fight.

‘justjay9507’ wrote:

“Hey Stamp! Huge fan. I’m starting MMA and I have my first amateur fight on Saturday, any advice?”

Stamp Fairtex, the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion, did not hesitate to share her knowledge and wisdom with the lucky fan.

Stamp replied:

“Fight the same as you practice. Don’t get too excited.”

Wise words from an incredible fighter, who is also an experienced veteran.

Stamp will once again get to showcase her amazing fighting skills when she steps back into the Circle in a few hours’ time.

Stamp Fairtex is set to lock horns with highly regarded American opponent ‘Lil’ Savage’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

