Chatri Sityodtong making sure Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty are kept apart at ONE Friday Fights 34

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects the crowd for the much-awaited clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 later this week to be star-studded, which includes other top fighters in the promotion who may have to be separated.

The ONE executive, in particular, cited top British striker Liam Harrison and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who have been talking smack as a potential fight between them looms.

Chatri Sityodtong said that given the circumstances surrounding the two, sitting them together may not be a sound decision.

He shared this in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, where he said:

“Well, I did tell my team, I said, please be mindful of whoever, whichever athletes are coming because I didn’t get the list. Just make sure the guys who hate each other, they're not sitting close to each other. So Haggerty and Liam are not sitting next to each other. Because one day they're going to fight.”

Check out the interview below:

Interest for ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok has been huge as it features the pound-for-pound best Muay Thai fighters on the planet in Rodtang and Superlek.

It took a while for it to happen but Chatri Sityodtong said it was a fight that had to be made for the fans and the Muay Thai community.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang will be making his sixth defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he seized from Haggerty in August 2019.

Looking to end his long reign is Superlek, who is determined to see his goal of becoming a double ONE world champion a reality with a victory over ‘The Iron Man.’

ONE Friday Fights 34 is happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.