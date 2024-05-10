Chatri Sityodtong says blockbuster ONE 167 will be a "beautiful night of crazy, violent martial arts"

Chatri Sityodtong is extremely ecstatic about the upcoming ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on Prime Video blockbuster card. ONE Championship, the home of martial arts, has been delivering banger events in the first half of 2024.

The ONE Chairman and CEO, though, believes the promotion's return to Impact, Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7 may just be its biggest one so far this year.

Sityodtong told Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Yes, June 7th it's an incredible card. Tickets have already broken all-time high records for us, for Thailand, for the event ONE 167."

Apart from revealing the record-breaking ticket sales, the promotion's head honcho also promised another full-blown spectacle of the greatest martial artists on the planet across multiple combat sports. He added:

"It's gonna be a beautiful night of crazy, violent martial arts at the highest level in the world. I guarantee tons of KOs and finishes to an entire sold-out arena, The Impact Arena."

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's interview in its entirety:

ONE 167 is indeed stacked from top to bottom

It's not hard to see why the star-studded line-up of ONE 167 makes it another can't-miss event.

For starters, former teammates Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga will set their friendship aside for the atomweight MMA world title in the main event.

Featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai will also run it back with Jo Nattawut in the sequel to their epic war last year.

Then, there's also Rodtang's first appearance of the year against the hard-hitting Denis Puric. Mikey Musumeci will also go up a weight class in a grappling showdown with Gabriel Sousa.

Moreover, we'll have the return of Liam Harrison and the MMA debut of Kade Ruotolo. Adrian Lee and Masaaki Noiri will also fight for the first time under the ONE banner.

Don't miss ONE 167, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.