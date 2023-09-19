Chatri Sityodtong says Korea event possible if Ham Seo Hee beats Stamp

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said a victory by Ham Seo Hee over Stamp Fairtex later this month could finally lead to the promotion holding an event in Korea.

The promotion has had its sights on South Korea for some time now but has yet to hold an event there.

Sityodtong said it could all change if Ham Seo Hee wins her battle against Thai superstar Stamp for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 in Singapore.

The ONE executive said ‘Hamzzang,’ along with other Korean superstars like MMA legend Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama and former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon could banner the event in their home country if ever.

Sityodtong shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

“If Ham wins, then we’ll have Sexyama and Ham, and maybe there’s a big reason, you know, [to have a show in South Korea].

“Ok [Rae Yoon’s] fighting soon as well. I just saw his name on one of the matchmakers' cards.”

Check out the interview below:

Ham Seo Hee is seeking to realize her world title dreams in her showdown with Stamp at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 36-year-old Team MAD athlete is currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, her last three victories under ONE Championship.

She was last in action back in March, winning over Japanese Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision. Prior to that win, Ham Seo Hee won in consecutive matches over Filipino Denice Zamboanga by decisions.

Stamp, 25, for her part, is seeking to make history by becoming a three-sport ONE world champion with a win at ONE Fight Night 14. She once simultaneously held the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in the promotion.

The Fairtex Training Center standout won her last fight in May in the United States, knocking out American Alyse Anderson in the second round.

The promotion is holding an interim atomweight championship fight because division queen Angela Lee continues to be sidelined for personal reasons.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.