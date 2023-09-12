‘I am very proud and happy’ – Ham Seo Hee glad to see fellow Korean fighters thriving in MMA

Ham Seo Hee is proud and happy to see South Korean fighters doing well in mixed martial arts under ONE Championship and is hoping for it to be sustained moving forward.

‘Hamzzang’ is one of the best fighters representing the Republic of Korea in the sport of MMA, currently in the thick of things in the top echelon of the ONE atomweight division.

Ham Seo Hee is on track to follow the path taken by former ONE lightweight world champions Kotestu Boku and Ok Rae Yoon.

Other South Koreans making waves in ONE are bantamweight contenders Kwon Won Il and Kim Jae Woong.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 36-year-old Ham of Team MAD expressed her hope of seeing other of her compatriots doing well in MMA, saying:

“I hope to see many young Korean promising fighters work hard, perform excellently, and succeed in their future endeavors.”

Ham Seo Hee is out to join the list of ONE world champions when she vies for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

She will be taking on former two-sport ONE world champion and Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in the headlining contest of the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ham Seo Hee has won all of her three fights to date in ONE to solidify her spot in the interim world title fight. Her last victory came in March over Japan’s Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision.

Stamp, for her part, is looking to make history and become the first three-sport ONE world champion. She once simultaneously held the ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before losing them in 2020.

ONE is holding an interim MMA world title fight for the atomweight division as reigning champion Angela Lee remains on the sidelines for personal reasons.