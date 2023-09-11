Ham Seo Hee on support from Team MAD stablemates: “I draw inspiration from all fighters”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will compete in the biggest fight of her career to date.

The South Korean veteran has experienced a lot through her 34-fight MMA career and will look to use everything she has learned to pull off a huge victory on September 29.

Stepping inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face Stamp Fairtex in the main event for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Since debuting in the promotion, she has produced a flawless run, securing three consecutive victories to put herself in position as one of the stand-out contenders in the division.

With current divisional queen Angela Lee taking time off from competition, the opportunity for an interim title shot came around and the 36-year-old had left no doubt that she was deserving of the opportunity.

On top of drawing from her years of competing at the highest level, Ham Seo Hee also draws confidence and motivation from her fellow martial artists that she trains with day by day.

Training out of Team MAD in Busan, she gave credit to her teammates in an interview with ONE Championship for helping her to reach this stage of her career.

“They [Ok Rae Yoon and Woo Sung Hoon] inspire and encourage each other with strength and motivation," said Hee. "As we watch each other put in dedicated efforts, everyone seems motivated and growing in strength. I draw inspiration from all fighters.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.