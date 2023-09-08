Ham Seo Hee motivated to work ‘even harder’ to lead rise of South Korean MMA: “I am very proud and happy”

Ham Seo Hee is determined to play a key role in the rise of South Korean mixed martial arts. And a world title win for the MMA veteran at ONE Fight Night 14 can certainly help her cause.

The No.2-ranked atomweight contender collides with three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex in the main event of the stacked bill, which goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

Though she does feel some burden in doing so, the Team Mad affiliate is ready to turn that weight into motivation in this clash for the interim atomweight gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Ham Seo Hee said:

“So many Korean fighters are doing well, so I am very proud and happy. It also motivates me to work even harder.”

They say pressure makes diamonds, after all. And should she succeed in arguably her toughest mission under the ONE Championship banner, the athlete can go on to fulfill her dream of becoming a leader of a generation.

The 36-year-old has competed in some of the best martial arts promotions in her career, and she’s only gotten better inside the ONE circle.

With a 3-0 run against some of the best up-and-coming fighters, Ham Seo Hee is confident of her chances against the poster girl of the organization.

Despite that, she knows she will have it all to do when she gets locked inside the circle with Stamp at ONE Fight Night 14.

The entire bill will be available live and for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.