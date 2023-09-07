Ham Seo Hee plans to rule atomweight division ‘for a long time’ if she claims gold against Stamp

Ham Seo Hee will look to continue her undefeated run in ONE Championship in a career-defining world title fight at ONE Fight Night 14.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will go head-to-head with Stamp Fairtex in the main event. As the two standout contenders in the division, they will compete for the interim atomweight world championship as reigning divisional queen 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee takes time away from competition.

With that in mind, the South Korean veteran has plans to win the interim title and become the new figurehead at the top of the division for a long time.

Looking to test herself against the best fighters in the world at all times, the veteran doesn’t just want to be the interim champ. Instead, she wants to reign at atomweight for a long time and establish her own legacy after almost 20 years of experience across several promotions worldwide.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ham Seo Hee spoke about her long-term goals, starting with defeating Stamp in under a month:

“I want to continue fighting this competition while defending the title for a long time.”

Despite her impressive performances inside the circle, September 29 will undoubtedly be the toughest test of her run in ONE Championship, facing off with an elite striker on a constant path of evolution as a martial artist.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.