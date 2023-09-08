Ham Seo Hee hopes ONE Championship brings action-packed fight night to South Korea: “I’d be thrilled” 

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will compete in the biggest fight of her career.

Now 36 years old, the veteran is no stranger to competing under the brightest lights, but they will shine brighter than before on September 29.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face Stamp Fairtex in the main event with the ONE interim atomweight world championship on the line.

Since signing with the promotion, the South Korean competitor has produced a flawless run to find herself just one spot behind the top-ranked Thai megastar.

With current divisional queen 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee taking time away, Ham's last victory earned her a shot at the provisional strap versus Stamp.

As she looks to ruin her opponent’s party on fight night, Ham Seo Hee has already got plans for the future during her run with ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, she spoke about the hope that the circle will arrive in her home country one day so that she can fight in front of her own fans.

An interim title win could be the final push in making this happen as she looks forward to blessing the South Korean fans with a sensational display on home turf.

She said:

“I also hope that the ONE Championship tournament will take place in Korea in the near future. Although we don't know when it will be, I'd be thrilled to fight in front of Korean fans if it does.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.