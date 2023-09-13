Ham Seo Hee says she fought with ‘no regrets’ against Itsuki Hirata

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will compete in the biggest fight of her career she faces former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

On Friday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the interim ONE atomweight world championship is on the line with current divisional queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee taking time away to focus on family.

While the former title challenger and elite Thai striker was almost guaranteed a spot to fight for the interim title, given her position as the top-ranked contender, her opponent has had to start from scratch and build herself to this point.

Since arriving in ONE Championship, the South Korean veteran has produced three consecutive wins to find herself at the No.2 spot in the rankings.

Her last fight at ONE Fight Night 8 in March solidified her status as one of the best as she took out another competitor with title aspirations.

Following her cancelled fight with Itsuki Hirata, there was no love lost between them going into their clash in Singapore.

Throughout the fight, Ham Seo Hee showcased the level that she is currently at, fighting smart and patiently to take advantage of the gaps in her opponent’s game whilst avoiding her grappling strengths.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she spoke about her last performance inside the circle and how she approached the contest:

“I thought Itsuki was good at judo takedowns and had good balance, so I focused on figuring out the fight in my own style instead of trying something new. As always, I worked hard enough not to regret it all.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free at U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.