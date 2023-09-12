Ham Seo Hee raves at ‘dedicated’ and ‘skilled’ Ok Rae Yoon: “He’ll continue to excel in his career”

Ham Seo Hee hopes Team MAD stablemate Ok Rae Yoon can achieve world championship status on the global stage again.

The top-ranked lightweight MMA contender is awaiting news on whether or not he'll be part of a supposed interim world title matchup after ONE Championship confirmed they would introduce a provisional strap before Christian Lee's imminent return.

On her end, Ham could claim gold herself when she collides with Stamp Fairtex for the interim atomweight world championship, as Angela Lee takes time away from her career.

Their match is set to go down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

However, just as motivated as she is to turn her dream into reality, she wishes similar success for her longtime training partner.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Ham Seo Hee said:

“Of course, I tuned in to watch Ok Rae Yoon's match and rooted for him. He's an incredibly dedicated and skilled fighter, and I believe he'll continue to excel in his career. I hope that he achieves his goal of becoming a champion soon.”

Following his loss to Christian Lee during their rematch in the main event of ONE 160 in August last year, the South Korean superstar went back to the drawing board to fix his shortcomings.

After recovering from an injury and working on his arsenal, the Team MAD representative returned with a dominant display over Lowen Tynanes at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May.

There hasn’t been any confirmation on whether or not Ok will return or be involved in an interim world title battle. However, as he waits for his opportunity, he’ll no doubt be lending his support to his teammate as she aims to achieve a career-first MMA world title.

Ham Seo Hee’s battle versus Stamp Fairtex will headline ONE Fight Night 14, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.