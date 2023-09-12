‘When an opportunity arises, I push myself” – Ham Seo Hee on overcoming obstacles in her career

At ONE Fight Night 14, Ham Seo Hee will look to use everything that she has learned throughout her career to her advantage.

The South Korean veteran has not had an easy or straightforward path to the top, but at 36 years of age, she now finds herself in the main event.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face her toughest test inside the circle to date. However, the Team MAD athlete understands that with more risk comes more reward.

Facing Stamp Fairtex for the interim ONE atomweight world championship, Ham is grateful for an opportunity like this following all of the hard work and dedication that she poured into her career.

Whilst her superstar opponent has been a big deal from the moment that she was first introduced to the ONE Championship fans, Ham Seo Hee has had to carve out her own path.

Producing an undefeated streak inside the circle with three consecutive wins, there was no denying that she was standing at the top of the division with divisional queen Angela Lee currently taking time off.

In an interview with the promotion, the Tean MAD competitor spoke about the path she has gone down to finally find herself in the position she has been chasing:

“It's hard for me to express what were the major obstacles in my career, but I always feel helpless and drained when no matches exist. However, when an opportunity arises, I push myself to compete and overcome it.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.