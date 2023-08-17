Chatri Sityodtong says Mark Zuckerberg would ‘likely choke’ Elon Musk out if fight becomes reality

Being a lifelong martial artist and an individual committed to taking the sport to new heights, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong spends a lot of time studying and practicing the ever-evolving game.

As such, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt chimed in on one of the hottest news in the fight world recently surrounding Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk.

In a Facebook post dated August 15, the Black Belt Hall of Famer opened up on the hypothetical fight between the two billionaire business magnates and explained in detail why he sees Zuckerberg, a blue belt BJJ practitioner, defeating Musk without much trouble.

Chatri Sityodtong wrote:

“In my expert opinion, Mark will likely choke Elon unconscious in a fight. Elon could win by a lucky punch due to his size and weight. He's 186cm and weighs 100kg. Mark is 171cm and weighs 70kg. However, Mark is in fighting shape, and Elon is not. Mark has the gas tank for 3 rounds, and Elon has the gas tank for 3 minutes.”

With over 35 years of martial arts experience as a student, fighter, teacher, and coach, Chatri Sityodtong certainly recognizes talent when he sees one.

Having spent years living the way of a martial artist, the self-made entrepreneur is pleased to see the 38-year-old tech billionaire keep fit during his limited free time through martial arts. The pair even shared a session on the mats at the latter’s home in Lake Tahoe earlier this year when the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO visited the United States.

This past May, the Facebook and Meta founder claimed gold and silver medals at his first BJJ tournament in Redwood City, California. The Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu student was recently promoted to blue belt by legendary BJJ coach Dave Camarillo in July.

While Musk has seemingly tried to find a way to escape the battle of billionaires, Zuckerberg seems prepared to get this out of the way if they can iron out a deal.