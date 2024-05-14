Chatri Sityodtong says Smilla Sundell displayed the "mark of a champion" in incredible comeback win over Natalia Diachkova

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was impressed by what he had witnessed from former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell in her most recent fight.

After losing the belt on the scales, Sundell put together an inspiring performance at ONE Fight Night 22 a couple of weeks ago.

The 19-year-old Swedish phenom overcame a rough first round against hard-hitting Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova to come roaring back in the second round and score a come-from-behind technical knockout victory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sityodtong shared his amazement at Sundell's performance.

The ONE Championship main man said:

"I think she's born to be a world champion. I can't imagine [being] 17 years old, on the largest stage of martial arts in the world, growing into 19, and still maintaining the same weight. And then missing weight in front of the whole world, and then coming back after getting beat up in the first round and a half, come back and win by a vicious KO."

He added:

"That to me is the mark of a champion, a true champion. To be able to, and she's only 19, to do all that at age 19 is unbelievable to me."

Sityodtong had every reason to be impressed because it was truly a remarkable feat. Fans can't wait to see Smilla Sundell back in action.

What's next for 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell?

19-year-old former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell can't wait to return to action, and there's only one thing she says that's on her mind right now, and that's getting the belt back.

Sundell is looking at coming after the strawweight Muay Thai strap once again, and says it doesn't matter who ONE Championship puts in front of her.

After she regains the world title, 'The Hurricane' says she plans on exploring the option to move up a division to flyweight.