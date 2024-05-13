Chatri Sityodtong says he will give Demetrious Johnson space to decide on MMA future: "He really wants to cement his legacy"

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong does not want to rush Demetrious Johnson back into action, especially as 'DJ' continues to broaden his resume.

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion last stepped inside the Circle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 – the promotion's on-ground debut in the United States – where he took home a well-deserved unanimous decision win over Adriano Moraes in their rubber match.

Since then, though, the ONE Championship megastar has decided to step away from the all-encompassing discipline to solely focus on Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the gi.

Regardless of what fans and analysts have to say, Sityodtong remains supportive of Johnson's new journey outside the global stage, though he hopes to see the Yan McCane BJJ black belt star back in action in his regular domain.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin, the ONE head honcho offered:

"I just talked to DJ [Demetrious Johnson] a couple of days ago, and I did talk to DJ a few months ago. He really wants to, and we're giving him the space, he really wants to cement his legacy as the greatest martial artist of all time."

Sityodtong continued:

"And obviously, he and I had a talk, maybe six months ago, that he really wants to try and win some world titles in the gi in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and we're not going to force him to fight if he doesn't want to."

Watch the full interview here:

Demetrious Johnson continues to flourish in BJJ

As Demetrious Johnson has done throughout his decorated MMA journey, the 14-time MMA world champion continued to impress on the mats in 'The Gentle Art.'

In August last year, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA superstar finished at the top of the podium in the brown belt Master 2 featherweight division at the IBJJF Master Worlds. He defeated six opponents on his way to the gold medal.

Meanwhile, at the IBJJF Pan Championships this past March, he scooped a gold medal in the same division and attained a silver medal in the open weight bracket.

In his opening match in the absolute tournament, Demetrious Johnson, who stands at five-foot-three, sent shockwaves around the world as he submitted six-foot-three and 250-pound colossal Michael Sante Medina. Unfortunately, he fell short in the final to Brandon Paul Gagnon.