Chatri teases shocking Muay Thai superfight in Facebook post

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has got fight fans pumped following a recent Facebook status update teasing the possibility of an all-Thai showdown between two Muay Thai greats.

The lifelong martial artist posted this on his Facebook account on Tuesday, July 15:

"Rodtang vs Nong-O"

While it may come as a surprise to a small fraction of fans, both Thai megastars have recently opened up about them crossing paths in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The pair, who spend their free time playing football together, knew a matchup was imminent after former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O decided to drop to flyweight after struggling to meet the physical demands of staying in his usual fight class.

Nong-O's unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 saw him move up to the No.3-ranked spot in the division.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who was stripped of his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight last November, sits at the top of the rankings.

'The Iron Man' was last in action in the headline attraction of ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, where he knocked out hometown bet Takeru Segawa in 80 seconds.

He's eager to recapture his flyweight crown, and with Chatri's Facebook status possibly giving away what's on the horizon, the Jitmuangnon Gym standout could well cross paths with his close pal for world title glory down the road.

Nong-O breaks down how a Muay Thai war with Rodtang will unfold

Speaking to the South China Morning Post this past May, Nong-O envisioned how a scrap alongside Rodtang will go down on the global stage.

"With Rodtang, he puts more pressure on his opponent, so it would be like him putting pressure, walking forward, and then I have to put up my defense game. Different styles," the 38-year-old offered.

A fight between both athletes will undeniably be one for the ages, given Nong-O's tactical mastery and Rodtang's insane forward pressure and iron chin.

