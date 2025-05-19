“He puts more pressure on his opponent” - Nong-O envisions how a potential showdown with Rodtang will go down

Striking icon and former longtime undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters of his generation.
Many fans believe Nong-O is the Michael Jordan of Muay Thai in his era, and as such, the Hama Muay Thai representative really has no equal.
But fighting is a young man's game, and at the ripe old age of 38, Nong-O is undoubtedly at the tail end of his glorious career.
That being said, there's still a couple of megafights on the horizon for the former bantamweight Muay Thai king, not the least of which is a potential showdown with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about Rodtang and a potential matchup against 'The Iron Man'.
The 38-year-old Muay Thai legend said
"With Rodtang, he puts more pressure on his opponent, so it would be like him putting pressure, walking forward, and then I have to put up my defense game. Different styles."
Would you like to see a fight between Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon?
Superbon talks about potential showdown between Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, who is close friends with Nong-O Hama and trains with him regularly, believes the 38-year-old Thai legend should face off with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title.
Superbon told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:
"Yeah, I think it should be a fun fight. Rodtang is really good with his hands, Nong-O is really good with his kicks. So, in Muay Thai, we have to figure [it] out all the time - like if you lose something, we can fix it because we want to win."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next fight.