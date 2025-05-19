“He puts more pressure on his opponent” - Nong-O envisions how a potential showdown with Rodtang will go down

Striking icon and former longtime undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is one of the most accomplished Muay Thai fighters of his generation.

Ad

Many fans believe Nong-O is the Michael Jordan of Muay Thai in his era, and as such, the Hama Muay Thai representative really has no equal.

But fighting is a young man's game, and at the ripe old age of 38, Nong-O is undoubtedly at the tail end of his glorious career.

That being said, there's still a couple of megafights on the horizon for the former bantamweight Muay Thai king, not the least of which is a potential showdown with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about Rodtang and a potential matchup against 'The Iron Man'.

The 38-year-old Muay Thai legend said

"With Rodtang, he puts more pressure on his opponent, so it would be like him putting pressure, walking forward, and then I have to put up my defense game. Different styles."

Ad

Would you like to see a fight between Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Superbon talks about potential showdown between Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, who is close friends with Nong-O Hama and trains with him regularly, believes the 38-year-old Thai legend should face off with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

Superbon told Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"Yeah, I think it should be a fun fight. Rodtang is really good with his hands, Nong-O is really good with his kicks. So, in Muay Thai, we have to figure [it] out all the time - like if you lose something, we can fix it because we want to win."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.