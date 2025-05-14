“Who should we fight” - Thai megastar Rodtang ready to step between the ropes, asks his fans for their pick of opponents

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to step between the ropes, and he asked his millions of supporters to voice out who they want as his next opponent.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion took to Instagram to get a feel of the fans' sentiment ahead of his potential return to the squared circle.

He posted:

"Who should we fight and under what rules? Let’s hear it from the fans!”👊🏻👊🏻"

Rodtang is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after opponents on the planet, and would often be the one being called out rather than the one demanding a fight against his peers.

The Thai megastar showcased his insane star power when he faced off against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172 in March at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

The match was billed as a five-round super fight, but Rodtang barely needed a minute to send Saitama into complete shock.

Rodtang showcased his insane grit when he ate a massive right hook from Takeru before landing a counter left hook that floored the hometown hero for the stunning 80-second knockout win.

With Rodtang expressing his intention to return to the ring, it won't be a surprise if many of ONE Championship's stars start calling out 'The Ironman' for a possible super fight.

Jonathan Haggerty eyes trilogy match against Rodtang

One fighter who's determined to land a super fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon is old foe Jonathan Haggerty.

The pair had two high-profile duels for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in 2019 and 2020, with Rodtang winning on both occasions.

Determined to erase the bitter memory against Rodtang, the now-reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion said he wants to secure a third match against his old nemesis.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he would like to face Rodtang for a third fight, albeit with a certain caveat.

Haggerty said:

"I would prefer to fight him in Muay Thai just so I can throw some elbows. I mean, he’s a Muay Thai fighter, I’m a Muay Thai fighter,so Muay Thai would be better for me. But we’ll see."

