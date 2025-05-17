“He’s a star” - Thai legend Nong-O says a match with good friend Rodtang is a dream fight of his

Striking legend and former undisputed multi-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand has a dream opponent in mind, and it's going to shock you.

Ad

The legendary Muay Thai fighter, who recently moved to the flyweight division after years at bantamweight in the world's largest martial arts organization, says his dream fight is none other than former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Addressing fans in a recent Reddit AMA session, Nong-O was asked who his dream fight was.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

User SG_SHREK wrote:

"What's your dream fight if you could fight anyone?"

Without hesitation, Nong-O replied:

"Rodtang. He's a star and currently a number 1."

Rodtang is one of the most recognizable names in martial arts today, globally, and Nong-O is an absolute demigod when it comes to 'the art of eight limbs'. A battle between the two would be absolutely massive.

With Nong-O recently defeating the no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and the flyweight Muay Thai belt currently vacant, a battle between the Hama Muay Thai representative and Rodtang is definitely a possibility.

Ad

Nong-O Hama admits he is trying to keep up with the younger generation: "I try to train hard"

After his recent victory over Kongthoranee a couple of weeks ago, Nong-O Hama believes he's not the same fighter he once was, now at the age of 38.

Still, the veteran says he has a lot left to offer and he's trying his best to keep sharp in anticipation of fighting younger foes.

Ad

The Muay Thai legend says:

"Yes, it was a challenge. He [Kongthoranee] is young and he is very tough and he's also very skilled. So for myself, I try to train hard in order to go up against him."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nong-O Hama's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.