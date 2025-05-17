“He’s a star” - Thai legend Nong-O says a match with good friend Rodtang is a dream fight of his

Striking legend and former undisputed multi-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand has a dream opponent in mind, and it's going to shock you.
The legendary Muay Thai fighter, who recently moved to the flyweight division after years at bantamweight in the world's largest martial arts organization, says his dream fight is none other than former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Addressing fans in a recent Reddit AMA session, Nong-O was asked who his dream fight was.
User SG_SHREK wrote:
"What's your dream fight if you could fight anyone?"
Without hesitation, Nong-O replied:
"Rodtang. He's a star and currently a number 1."
Rodtang is one of the most recognizable names in martial arts today, globally, and Nong-O is an absolute demigod when it comes to 'the art of eight limbs'. A battle between the two would be absolutely massive.
With Nong-O recently defeating the no.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and the flyweight Muay Thai belt currently vacant, a battle between the Hama Muay Thai representative and Rodtang is definitely a possibility.
Nong-O Hama admits he is trying to keep up with the younger generation: "I try to train hard"
After his recent victory over Kongthoranee a couple of weeks ago, Nong-O Hama believes he's not the same fighter he once was, now at the age of 38.
Still, the veteran says he has a lot left to offer and he's trying his best to keep sharp in anticipation of fighting younger foes.
The Muay Thai legend says:
"Yes, it was a challenge. He [Kongthoranee] is young and he is very tough and he's also very skilled. So for myself, I try to train hard in order to go up against him."
