"Cheating with extra steps" - Sean O'Malley's Andrew Tate-inspired take on open relationship with wife does not sit well with fans

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is in a polyamorous relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez. However, controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate's chauvinistic ideologies have brought about one key shift in the MMA fighter's relationship.

Now, only O'Malley can engage in intimate relationships with any partner of his choosing, while his wife has to be completely faithful to him. In a recent interview with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn, 'Sugar' professed that the freedom to pursue sexual partners outside of his marriage has made him a better man.

"I'm a king I pay for everything... Andrew Tate explains it well, it's status... I do live a disciplined life, and if I want to get a little p***y sometimes, what the f**k... It makes me a better man."

Suffice it to say O'Malley's fans are not too convinced by his Andrew Tate-inspired rationale. MMA fans had a field day with O'Malley's comments on Twitter, with many criticizing the fighter for his actions.

Responding to the UFC champion's statement, @Argyle_N1nja wrote:

"That just sounds like cheating with extra steps."

Another user, @Patkk151515, pointed out the double standard in the fighter's relationship with his wife, stating:

"So basically, this guy is just cheating on his wife, it ain't open, lol."

Another netizen, @Ben_Egli, blasted the concept of open relationships, writing:

"You’re not a real adult if you have an open relationship, and it’s unfair and damaging to everyone involved."

In a sarcastic comment, @KidEhhh wrote:

"Wow, what a great guy. I can see why Dana loves him."

Twitter user @Ivy_Lynn_Isley opined:

"Cheaters always come up with excuses."

@ReeceHunt52 blasted O'Malley, saying:

"Wait, f[or]r[eal]? That ain’t no open relationship then, that’s just straight-up controlling and weird."

Another user, @MxEQShNr, hinted that there would be consequences for 'Sugar's' actions:

"Cool, hope paying that alimony is going to make you feel like a better man."

Sean O'Malley says his inability to be with just one woman is "a weakness"

Sean O'Malley can't be with just one woman. The fighter had apparently informed his wife, Danya Gonzalez, about his plans to be in an open marriage, early in their relationship.

During a segment of Tim Welch's podcast, the UFC superstar opined that his inability to be with just one woman might be one of his major mental weaknesses:

"We are f*****g men. We are f*****g ho**y men. And Danny knows that, when I first met her, I'm like, this is what's up... It could be a mental weakness... Me wanting to hook up with ch***s and doing stuff like that could just be a mental weakness... That's what happens when you get ho**y."

