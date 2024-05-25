Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro: Full video highlights

The looked-forward-to Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro matchup took place on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The 12-round bout was contested for the vacant British cruiserweight title, serving as the co-main event of the night, which was headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall.

Clarke was originally slated to face former British cruiserweight champion Isaac Chamberlain. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Chamberlain withdrew and vacated his title just hours before the purse bid, reportedly to pursue the European belt instead.

Before the May 25 fight, Clarke boasted an undefeated record of 8-0. 'C4' was fresh off a fourth-round TKO victory over Tommy McCarthy in January, where he claimed the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title.

The 33-year-old, Jamaican-born Brit has rapidly ascended in the English boxing scene, especially impressive given that he only made his professional debut in February 2022 following a highly successful amateur career.

Zorro, on the other hand, entered the fight following a first-round knockout loss to reigning IBF cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia last December. He held a career record of 17-1, with seven of those victories coming by knockout.

Check out Cheavon Clarke making his ring walkout below:

Expand Tweet

Zorro appeared focused and in his element after being fully gloved up before the battle.

Expand Tweet

'C4' kicked off the fight impressively, delivering numerous combinations to his opponent. However, the following seven rounds lacked significant action. The pace of the match was sluggish, with Zorro often resorting to clinches, albeit receiving just one warning. Meanwhile, Clarke patiently waited for opportunities to arise before hitting his rhythm midway through the bout.

In the final 20 seconds of the eighth round, Zorro was rocked by a powerful right hand, signaling trouble for him. Clarke, sensing an opportunity to finish the fight, wore a confident grin, knowing that another well-placed shot would seal the deal. That decisive moment arrived just before the bell, as a sharp right hand along the ropes sent Zorro tumbling to the canvas.

Expand Tweet

With Clarke showing a confident sway, he was promptly directed to a neutral corner by referee Mark Bates. As Bates counted to 10, the fight came to a dramatic end, solidifying Clarke's victory.

Expand Tweet

Securing the victory at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the eighth round, Clarke improved his record to 9-0 and claimed the British cruiserweight world title.

Check out the Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro highlight video below: