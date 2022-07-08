Check out atomweight queen Angela Lee’s intense underwater weight training in Hawaii

ONE women’s atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee is as tough as they come. The dominant 115-pound queen has faced some of the most dangerous women in her division and has not been taken off her throne.

Lee's success inside the circle is not just through natural talent, but hard work and constant intense training as well.

In a recent video uploaded to Instagram, we saw the world champion training underwater on one of the pristine beaches of her home state of Hawaii. Lee lifted a heavy rock while walking underwater, fighting the current while carrying a massive weight.

As far as resistance training goes, this one's on the extreme side, for sure.

Toughness, cardio, strength and composure are needed to be able to pull off this kind of training. The resistance alone on this one is tremendous. It's really amazing how these world-class athletes take extreme measures just to hone their skills inside the circle.

Angela Lee is looking forward to seeing ONE Championship's first-ever US show

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee is one of the many people who are anticipating ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Championship announced a multi-year deal with Amazon Prime Video last April. The giant streaming service company has agreed to broadcast 12 of ONE's live events every year, showing them to the American viewing market in US prime time.

To mark the beginning of the legendary partnership, ONE Championship will air ONE 161 on the platform.

Angela Lee is quite happy with how ONE's expansion to the US is going, also noting that a potential ONE Championship show on US soil might be on the horizon.

Lee spoke to ONE and said:

“Yeah, I think that I'm one of the few that have seen the tremendous growth of ONE Championship. From the early days until now, with this deal that just got announced with Amazon Prime, it's just a natural course for ONE. But the crazy thing is that it's happening so fast. I joined the company in 2015 and became a champion in 2016. And now, just a few years later, they're just growing leaps and bounds. And so I'm very excited about that. And their entrance into the US is soon to be coming next. I can't wait for their first show here.”

Having ONE Championship do a live show on US soil would be massive for the Singapore-based organization. They already have a world-class roster for it. All that's left is to work the logistics out so they can make history.

