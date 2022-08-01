Check out Rodtang’s underrated leg-kicking game in exhilarating highlight reel from Sok Thy fight

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon carries heavy power in every strike he throws. The 25-year-old is a master of 'The Art of 8 Limbs' as he can damage his opponents with any of the weapons in his arsenal.

The Thai-born fighter carries clear knockout prowess in his fists of fury, but many opponents forget that he carries debilitating power in his leg kicks as well. He put this strength on full display in his 2019 bout against Sok Thy.

ONE Championship recently shared this fight on YouTube, with the caption:

"Before flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Cypriot star Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, check out his dominant performance against Cambodian striker Sok Thy in 2019!"

Catch the full video below:

In the highlight reel, 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon landed a flurry of punches and followed it up with leg kicks to end his combinations. From distance, he hammered his opponent with inside and outside leg attacks.

In the fight versus Thy, the champ easily controlled the center and pushed his opponent back against the circle. The young Thai fighter scored a knockdown with a thunderous leg kick that would have flattened a small village. The flyweight Muay Thai titleholder battered his opponent for this entire fight and finished him with a leg-kick TKO.

'The Iron Man' will next face expert Muay Thai striker Savvas Michael in the semifinal round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on August 26.

Rodtang in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

In the opening round of the 2022 tournament, both Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael earned dominant decision victories. This ensured they would advance to the penultimate round, where they are set to meet each other to fight for a chance at making the final.

The 25-year-old Thai and the Cypriot are booked to fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex recently commented on the tournament and offered a prediction.

“For [Jitmuangnon] and Savvas, I think Rodtang will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to defeat Rodtang is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game."

Stamp then went on to predict the final match, later this year, to be between 'The Iron Man' and Superlek Kiatmoo9. Superlek first needs to get past Brazil's Walter Goncalves at ONE 160.

The incredible power of Jitmuangnon will be exhibited on August 26 when he offers a buffet of strikes, from punches and kicks to knees, and elbows. With those weapons, The 25-year-old Thai fighter will look to add another win to his impressive career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far