“He rarely makes mistakes” - Savvas Michael knows he needs a perfect performance to beat Rodtang

It may just be a stepping stone to the final, but Savvas Michael’s semifinal match against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix could be the biggest fight of his career.

Michael will take on Rodtang at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on U.S. primetime on August 26, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Cypriot striker said he needs to be in a perfect state when he squares up against Rodtang in ONE Championship’s first Amazon card.

Michael pointed out that Rodtang is almost flawless in his fights and that the Thai superstar will quickly capitalize once he sees a mistake:

“Rodtang is a champion because he rarely makes mistakes. I think it’s going to just be one of those fights where you have to be 100 percent prepared and avoid making the first mistake.”

Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is a perfect 11-0 in his striking matches in ONE Championship and has looked almost invincible during those matches. Nevertheless, Michael is ready to pull off an upset.

Michael, who held world titles under WBC Muay Thai and WMC, dominated Amir Naseri to score a unanimous decision win in the quarterfinals. A student of the famed Petchyindee Academy, Michael is one of the best Muay Thai artists outside of Thailand, holding an impressive 43-4 record.

Savvas Michael knows Rodtang will pull off something new

While they’re set for an intense striking match at ONE on Prime Video 1, Savvas Michael has nothing but good things to say about Rodtang. Michael stated that Rodtang is one of the classiest acts in all martial arts, but he knows that he must go into hunting mode come fight night.

The 23-year-old added that he expects Rodtang to show something new in their match and is ready for whatever happens at this crucial stage of the Grand Prix.

“I do know him personally and he’s a good guy. But when we fight, I’m going to go there and do my job. It’s a big fight and I’ll figure out a way to win once I’m there. But he also knows me and he will bring his well-rounded game. So really, I don’t know what to expect that day from him.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far