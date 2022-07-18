Don’t count Savvas Michael out against Rodtang, Cypriot striker has upset on his mind

Savvas Michael has a tough task ahead of him when he meets Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Slated to go down at ONE 161 on August 26, which will mark the promotion's debut on Amazon Prime Video, Michael will attempt to do what no man has done in the circle: defeat ‘The Iron Man’ in a Muay Thai contest.

Michael has been readying himself for the biggest fight of his career, as seen in a recent training clip uploaded on ONE's Instagram.

“Savvas Michael stays busy 🦵 Will the Cypriot star eliminate Rodtang Jitmuangnon from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on August 26 at ONE 161? 🔥 @michaelsavvas”

The former WBC and WMC Muay Thai world champion put on a masterful performance against quarter-final opponent Amir Naseri at ONE 157 in May.

On the other end, Rodtang had another highlight-reel performance against Jacob Smith that same night. Both fighters were dominant on their path to a second-round clash with one another.

Composure is key for Savvas Michael when he meets Rotang at ONE 161

Despite already being the division’s world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is not taking the Grand Prix lightly. ‘The Iron Man’ sees this as another opportunity to cement his legacy as arguably the best flyweight Muay Thai fighter in the world.

Savvas Michael could throw a wrench in those plans when the two clash at ONE 161 in August.

‘The Iron Man’ typically comes out swinging at the opening bell, looking for an early finish in every fight, but Rodtang’s demeanor was a bit different in his outing with Jacob Smith. ‘The Iron Man’ came out more reserved and patient. Landing strikes and well-timed elbows, Rodtang put in a masterful performance that was unlike many from his past. Maintaining the pressure without rushing in, Rodtang looked as sharp as ever.

‘The Iron Man’ will likely implement a similar game plan against Savvas Michael. As well as how Michael handled Amir Naseri’s pressure, Rodtang is a different type of monster. ‘The Baby Face Killer’ will need to maintain his composure and not buckle under the pressure that ‘The Iron Man’ brings. Body strikes will be key as Rodtang closes the distance.

Landing early and often to the body will be like money in the bank for Michael, which could help slow down Rodtang in the latter portion of the contest. Of course, this is all easier said than done when the combined speed and power of Rodtang is hunting you down every second.

The odds are certainly not in Michael’s favor, but keeping his composure, picking his shots and banking some body blows could lead to a massive upset at ONE 161.

