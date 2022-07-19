“New opportunities in America” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon is on the brink of superstardom in the US

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is on the brink of becoming one of the most well-known Asian athletes today.

Ever since his barnburner clash with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, Rodtang has been steadily breaking through the global mainstream consciousness.

In a recent Instagram photo posted by the champ himself, we see him at Texas martial arts gym House of Dragon Martial Arts.

Here's the post:

"New opportunities in America 🇺🇸🙏"

After over 300 fights in Muay Thai and multiple world titles, Rodtang is finally sharing his greatness with the American market. The Jitmuangnon fighter is conducting seminars at the Texas-based gym, sharing his life-long knowledge of the Art of Eight Limbs.

This is quite timely as well since the ONE flyweight world champion will be facing Savvas Michael in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 161. The event will be the first to be broadcast on ONE's five-year deal with Amazon Prime Video, which airs 12 of their live events at US primetime annually.

This will be another step in Rodtang Jitmuangnon's eventual breakthrough in the US viewing market.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is becoming the next big Asian martial arts star since Bruce Lee

Since his introduction to American MMA media at ONE X, Rodtang has made the rounds on the internet after facing an MMA legend in Demetrious Johnson. Despite losing the mixed-rules bout, the Thai legend has gained a lot of fans by pushing DJ to the limit.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the Asian combination of Mike Tyson's ferocity, Bruce Lee's mystique, and Manny Pacquiao's legendary pace. Like Pacquiao, Rodtang also rose from extreme poverty to become a symbol of Thai national pride. He really does have all the ingredients to be a modern Asian martial arts star.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself has expressed his thoughts on Rodtang's superstar potential. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"I think Rodtang can be the first true global superstar of Muay Thai. We've had Buakaw and a couple of others, but I would say they were more regional superstars... ONE is a truly global platform in 154 countries, so Rodtang has the opportunity to be the biggest star that Muay Thai's ever seen on the global stage. He has the style, he has the charisma, he has everything. The only thing that I would want Rodtang to do is to speak English fluently, and then he can definitely be a global superstar."

Watch Chatri's interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far