"Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat" - Aljamain Sterling clarifies tweet from December seemingly aimed at Russians

Aljamain Sterling continues to fire shots at his rival Petr Yan on Twitter.

'Funk Master' has accused Yan of using illegal substances. He called the former UFC champion a cheat while replying to his own tweet that he put out a couple of days ago in which he accused the Russians of frequently using banned substances in sports.

Sterling tweeted:

"For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones. Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it."

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it. Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

Russians: “I know, but dude why are you even talking about it? I still won!”

Me: “But you CHEATED!”

Russians:“I know but c’mon, dude. You know what’s up already.”

Me: “ ”



🤦🏾‍♂️ Me: “Hey you’re cheating!”Russians: “I know, but dude why are you even talking about it? I still won!”Me: “But you CHEATED!”Russians:“I know but c’mon, dude. You know what’s up already.”Me: “🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/youmissedletha… Me: “Hey you’re cheating!”Russians: “I know, but dude why are you even talking about it? I still won!”Me: “But you CHEATED!”Russians:“I know but c’mon, dude. You know what’s up already.”Me: “ 😑”🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/youmissedletha… For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones.Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it. twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/… For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones. Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it. twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/…

Aljamain Sterling won the belt in the most bizarre fashion against Petr Yan at UFC 259. Yan landed an illegal knee on Sterling when the American was down on the ground, which resulted in an immediate disqualification for 'No Mercy'.

Sterling was awarded the undisputed strap as a result of the Russian's illegal knee.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



#UFC259



(via

Aljamain Sterling beats Petr Yan via disqualification after Yan hit him with an illegal knee(via @ufc Aljamain Sterling beats Petr Yan via disqualification after Yan hit him with an illegal knee#UFC259 (via @ufc)https://t.co/QEXxCWS7v7

The two fighters have been going back and forth on social media since their fight at UFC 259. Sterling had to undergo a surgical procedure due to persistent neck issues and had to pull out of the rematch scheduled for UFC 267.

Cory Sandhagen stepped in to fight Yan for the interim title. The Russian came out on top after cruising to a comfortable unanimous decision victory. 'No Mercy' is expected to take on Sterling in a title unification bout at some point in 2022.

Aljamain Sterling's friend Henoc Maurice fired back at critics who accused 'Funk Master' of faking a concussion post-UFC 259

Henoc Maurice, who co-hosts the Weekly Scraps podcast and is a friend of Aljamain Sterling, clapped back at the critics who accused the American of faking a concussion in his fight against Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Fans around the world slammed Sterling after UFC 259 for purposefully not resuming the fight and faking a concussion after an illegal knee from Yan landed flush on his face when he was grounded.

𝙑𝙤𝙡𝙠𝙤𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙 🇦🇺🏝️ @WonderbreadMMA Ciryl Gane has a fake title and is still more of a champion than Aljamain Sterling is Ciryl Gane has a fake title and is still more of a champion than Aljamain Sterling is https://t.co/Dzjq5bgHuI

Maurice recalled the aftermath of the event and revealed that Aljamain Sterling was struggling to get up physically after the illegal blow and was throwing up in the bathroom.

He said:

"Everybody's like, 'aw, he faked it.' Nobody knows. I don't even think you talked about this when you were at the house and could barely get up. When you had to go to the bathroom and was throwing up. Nobody knows that because I know you don't like looking like all this. But I'm going to say Aljo was in the bathroom throwing up, saying 'Bro, I don't know what's wrong with my head.' Y'all didn't see the aftermath."

Watch Henoc Maurice speak about Aljamain Sterling's post-fight condition after UFC 259 here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik