Cherneka Johnson politely shuts down fan after being called a "novice" for riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Cherneka Johnson has politely clapped back at a fan after being called a "novice" for riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The Kiwi-Australian professional recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself while riding a bike. In the post, Johnson clearly mentioned that she is new to riding bikes and was just seeing how it goes.

"Had to see how I’d go on the big bike cause I’m a big girl and mum told me how to ride the bike."

Take a look at the post below:

Even though Cherneka Johnson mentioned in the post that she's just learning how to ride bikes, a fan criticised her and called her a "novice." Responding to the same, Johnson accepted that she is new to riding motorcycles and implied that everyone has to "start somewhere." She said:

"@retiredpostaldude very! But we all gotta start somewhere"

Take a look at the comment below:

When was Cherneka Johnson last seen in action?

Johnson was last seen in action earlier this year in June when she took on Ellie Scotney to defend her IBF female super bantamweight title in London. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, the bout ended in a unanimous decision loss.

As a result of her loss, Cherneka Johnson now has a pro-boxing record of 15-2, having previously been defeated by Shannon O'Connell for the vacant WBA gold bantamweight title back in 2021.

Besides her professional boxing career, 'Sugar Neekz' is also an Onlyf*ns model. The decision comes as no surprise as the shelf-life of a combat sports career isn't too long, and it is always a smart move to have multiple streams of income. However, that doesn't mean that Johnson doesn't take the sport of boxing any less seriously.

Johnson began her boxing career in 2011 and made swift progress. She won the World Boxing Amateur Championships in 2011 before placing 5th at the 2013 World Youth Championships, and after more than 60 amateur fights, she transitioned to professional boxing.