Who is Cherneka Johnson? Know all about boxer who went viral for body paint weigh-in 

Cherneka Johnson, a professional boxer, went viral online after making an appearance at the weigh-in for her IBF title fight without a top. Instead, she opted for body paint resembling a sports bra design, with the OnlyF*ns logo painted on her chest.

The Australian boxer, originally from New Zealand, is set to defend her IBF super bantamweight championship against Ellie Scotney at Wembley Arena in London, England, on Saturday. This fight is part of the undercard for Sunny Edwards' world title defense against Andres Campos.

However, the day before the fight, Cherneka Johnson made a bold statement with her attire, featuring the OnlyF*ns logo. The weigh-in footage was shared on Matchroom Boxing's Twitter page, capturing a serious Eddie Hearn, who couldn't help but be drawn to the unconventional sight.

Johnson took to Instagram to post footage of the weigh-ins and said this:

"If you're not subscribed then what are you doing?"

This OnlyF*ns promotion coincides with her announcement of an upcoming collaboration with Elle Brooke, an adult film star who is currently in the boxing scene.

'Sugar Neekz' began her boxing career in 2011, and made swift progress. She won the World Boxing Amateur Championships in 2011 before placing 5th at the 2013 World Youth Championships.

After more than 60 amateur fights, Johnson migrated to the professional scene where she has amassed a record of 15-1. Her only defeat came against Shannon O'Connell in March 2021.

With one successful title defense to her name, Johnson now faces the challenge of defending it in the Wembley bout scheduled for Saturday

Cherneka Johnson sheds light on the recent partnership with OnlyF*ns

Cherneka Johnson will hope to defend her IBF super bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Ellie Scotney this weekend.

The bout will take place at Wembley Arena in London, England, and following her viral weigh-in outfit on Friday, all eyes will be on Johnson vs. Scotney.

The super bantamweight champion has also announced that she will be partnering with OnlyF*ns. During a recent interview with Boxing Social she shared her thoughts on the collaboration:

"It's something new, something exciting. There will be lots of behind-the-scenes content [that is] never seen before on my Instagram. There's gonna be mixed emotions about it... but I feel like it doesn't matter what anybody else says..."

