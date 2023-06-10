"Seedy OF asked her to wear no top?" - Female boxer Cherneka Johnson weighing in with nothing but body paint draws wild Twitter reactions

IBF super-bantamweight world champion Cherneka Johnson recently sent shockwaves across the combat sports community when she weighed in for her upcoming boxing match against Ellie Scotney, wearing only bodypaint on top.

Johnson is set to defend her title against the undefeated Englishwoman as part of the Sunny Edwards vs. Andres Campos boxing card this weekend at the Wembley Arena in London.

'Sugar Neekz' showing up to her weigh-ins wearing a top made of bodypaint with the OnlyF*ns logo across her torso sent fans into a frenzy. As the Twitter account @BoxingKingdom14 posted a video of her at the ceremony, fans made their thoughts known in the post's comments section.

One fan asked if Only*ans was shady for making her weigh in topless, stating:

"You guys not think it's seedy OF asked her to wear no top?"

Another fan joked about being a fan of Cherneka Johnson since her latest appearance, stating:

"Always been a big fan of hers, since I first discovered her….30 seconds ago."

One fan asked if any non-OnlyF*ns boxers were left, writing:

"Is there any female boxers not on only fans."

Another user wrote:

"I’m a huge fan of hers, never seen her before but still a huge fan."

One fan jokingly pointed out how no one noticed how much Cherneka Johnson weighed, stating:

"I bet many of you didn't hear how much she weighed."

Cherneka Johnson on partnering up with Only*ans

Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Ellie Scotney this weekend, IBF world champion Cherneka Johnson recently opened up about her new business partnership with Only*ans. The 28-year-old Kiwi also explained why she partnered with the subscription-based content platform despite the risk of public criticism.

Johnson recently announced her partnership with Only*ans on her Instagram page and showed up to her recent weigh-in wearing a body paint top to promote her page. She also announced a collaboration with fellow pugilist Elle Brooke.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Cherneka Johnson discussed her Only*ans sponsorship and why she chose the platform to sponsor her. She stated:

"Partnering with OnlyFans is something new, something exciting. There'll be lots of behind-the-scenes content never seen before on my Instagram. There's going to be mixed emotions about it... It doesn't matter what anyone says."

She continued to explain the importance of sponsorship money, saying:

"To do this partnership with Only*ans is going to make life a whole lot easier, just with traveling, not working. Before all of this, I sort of lived week-to-week just to pursue my career in boxing. It's time to get ahead in the sport."

