X-rated model and Boxer Elle Brooke teases OnlyF*ns collaboration with IBF Super Bantamweight World Champ 

Elle Brooke, an infamous influencer turned boxer recently announced that she was collaborating with a boxing world champion on her OnlyF*ns.

Brooke, who has an unbeaten record as an influencer boxer, recently posed alongside the IBF Super Bantamweight World champion Cherneka Johnson for a promotional video on Twitter. 'Sugar Neekz' posted the video saying:

"Hey guys, Sugar Neekz here, super excited to be partnering with OnlyF*ans, showing you all a lot of behind the scenes content. Also, super excited to announce that I will be collaborating with Elle Brooke soon."

Cherneka Johnson is an Australian boxer who has held the IBF Super Bantamweight title since April 2022. The Australian boxer boasts of an impressive record of 15 wins and just one loss. 'Sugar Neekz' made the news recently when she arrived to her weight in for her next fight in just body paint and an OnlyF*ns logo on her chest.

Shortly after, she announced her collaboration with the company as well as British OnlyF*ns model Elle Brooke. Brooke in her own right has shown great prowess in the boxing ring, with a record of 3 wins and 0 losses. Inside the cage, she is fearless and is always looking for the knockout.

Elle Brooke says her kids can 'cry in a Ferrari' when questioned by Piers Morgan

Elle Brooke recently went on Piers Morgan Uncensored to talk about her new found fame and wealth through celebrity boxing and OnlyF*ns. While on the show, Morgan was trying to understand why a student who set out to study law ended up becoming an OnlyF*ns model. When asked what her future children would think of her job, she replied saying:

"They can cry in a Ferrari"

Although she stated that she is currently not looking to have any children, she made it clear that even if she does, they won't be bothered by her profession. Brooke also went on to say that she is very good at what she does and is very happy with her job which perplexed Piers Morgan, who could not comprehend how Brooke gave up a promising career as a lawyer.

The interview has since gone viral and gotten a lot of mixed reactions.

