Cherneka Johnson flaunting her chiseled abs in a white bikini leaves fans mesmerized - "Perfection is on another level"

Cherneka Johnson is one of many in a wave of women's boxers who have parlayed the attention drawn by their physical appearance to create an OnlyF*ns page. She often uses her Instagram account to post pictures of herself intended to promote exclusive content for her OnlyF*ns.

Given the short shelf-life of a combat sports career, it comes as no surprise that Cherneka Johnson has diversified her streams of income. She recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a white bikini, showing off her well-muscled frame for her followers to see and drawing countless responses.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the post to express their admiration. One fan described Johnson as stunning, writing the follow:

"Stunning body, must say"

Meanwhile, another one of her followers offered a more detailed description of her physique:

"That really pops and shows off those amazing curves"

Another fan took it a step further by describing 'Sweet Neekz' as perfect:

"Your perfection is on another level"

One follower, in particular, was left nearly speechless, only able to write:

"Wow wee"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

It should be noted that Cherneka Johnson isn't an OnlyF*ns model who made the decision to take up boxing. Instead, she is a professional boxer who launched an OnlyF*ns account and became a viral sensation. Johnson is actually a professional boxer with a commendable record of 17 wins and just two losses.

Furthermore, she has won the WBA Oceania female bantamweight title, WIBA bantamweight title and the IBF female Super bantamweight title across her career. She is similar to Ebanie Bridges, another Australian professional women's boxer and champion with an Only F*ns page, who once came to Johnson's defense.

Who has Cherneka Johnson fought?

Cherneka Johnson most recently faced Ellie Scotney in enemy territory when she traveled to London to defend her IBF female Super bantamweight title. Unfortunately, the bout, which took place last month on June 10, ended in a loss for 'Sweet Neekz' who consequently lost her title.

Grantlee Kieza OAM @Grantlee_Kieza Cherneka Johnson survives bad cut to retain IBF World Super Bantamweight title against Susie Ramadan 97-90, 96-92, 96-91. Johnson dedicated the win to her brother Levi, who was fatally stabbed outside a Brisbane gym last month. pic.twitter.com/3D3VIm4jn1

Prior to that, however, she had successfully defended her title on home soil against Susie Ramadan on the undercard of Devin Haney's rematch with George Kambosos Jr., her fellow countryman.