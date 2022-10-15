Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2: Time, date, venue, how to watch, PPV Prices, ticket details, full fight card, latest betting odds, and more

Devin Haney will defend his Undisputed Lightweight Title against George Kambosos Jr. in a highly anticipated rematch later tonight.

The two first fought earlier this year in Australia where 'The Dream' beat Kambosos Jr. in dominant fashion. With the fight just hours away, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the matchup.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2: Time, date and venue

As mentioned earlier, Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 is set for October 15. The fight will take place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, and the event will start at around 7 p.m. ET | 12 a.m. BST. The main event is expected to kick off at around 10:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 a.m. BST. However, the timing can slightly change depending upon the fights leading up to the main event.

How to watch and buy tickets

Fans who wish to watch the undisputed lightweight matchup from the comfort of their homes can watch the event live on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. It is worth noting that the fight is available to watch on a regular subscription and fans will not have to purchase a PPV to do so.

Fans looking to watch the event live at the iconic Rod Laver Arena can head over to viagogo.com to book their tickets.

Full fight card

Apart from the highly anticipated rematch between Haney and Kambosos Jr., the event will feature a number of exciting bouts. Take a look at the full fight card below:

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.- WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Lightweight Championship

Jason Moloney vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha - WBC Bantamweight Title Eliminator

Andrew Moloney vs. Norbelto Jimenez - Junior Bantamweight

Cherneka Johnson vs. Susie Ramadan - IBF women’s junior Featherweight Championship

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing The Undisputed king returns to conquer again @RealDevinHaney The Undisputed king returns to conquer again @RealDevinHaney 👑 https://t.co/nBcVuudfSV

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2: Latest betting odds

As one would expect, Haney has emerged as the favorite heading into the bout. His complete dominance in their first matchup might have something to do with that. According to the latest odds released by FanDuel Sportsbook, 'The Dream' is the -900 favorite, while Kambosos is the +530 underdog heading into the bout.

