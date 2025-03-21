Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2: Live round-by-round updates

The Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2 round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's bantamweight championship, which is set for a 10-round, two-minute encounter.

Ad

The matchup has flown under the radar for many. Neither Johnson nor Hughes are household names in boxing, but the bout is actually a rematch between two women who are each other's latest opponents. Their previous fight ended with a majority decision in Johnson's favor, despite a valiant effort from Hughes.

Moreover, the announcer had mistakenly announced Hughes as the winner before quickly correcting his error, which ultimately sparked controversy and talk of a rematch. Now, Johnson must defend her WBA women's bantamweight title against Hughes for a second time.

Ad

Trending

With a 16-2 record and being 12 years younger, Johnson is expected to beat her 42-year-old foe, whose own record is 6-1. However, domination isn't predicted anywhere, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Johnson as a -175 favorite, while Hughes is a +140 underdog.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The card is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Johnson and Hughes are expected to make their ringwalks at around 5:00 AM E.T. / 2:00 AM P.T.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's bantamweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.