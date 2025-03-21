Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2: Live round-by-round updates

The Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2 round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's bantamweight championship, which is set for a 10-round, two-minute encounter.
The matchup has flown under the radar for many. Neither Johnson nor Hughes are household names in boxing, but the bout is actually a rematch between two women who are each other's latest opponents. Their previous fight ended with a majority decision in Johnson's favor, despite a valiant effort from Hughes.
Moreover, the announcer had mistakenly announced Hughes as the winner before quickly correcting his error, which ultimately sparked controversy and talk of a rematch. Now, Johnson must defend her WBA women's bantamweight title against Hughes for a second time.
With a 16-2 record and being 12 years younger, Johnson is expected to beat her 42-year-old foe, whose own record is 6-1. However, domination isn't predicted anywhere, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Johnson as a -175 favorite, while Hughes is a +140 underdog.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The card is scheduled to start at 4:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Johnson and Hughes are expected to make their ringwalks at around 5:00 AM E.T. / 2:00 AM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's bantamweight title fight.
Cherneka Johnson vs. Nina Hughes 2
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: